Horbury Show: 21 photos from this year's fun-packed family day out
The sun was shining this weekend as Horbury Show celebrated its 25th year.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST
The milestone silver jubilee show at Carr Lodge Park, held by The Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix, was held on Sunday and was, once again, a spectacular show.
Visitors were able to enjoy a host of attractions. including a traditional dog show, free family activities, fairground rides, classic cars, performances from Westgate Cheerleaders, and Fearless Dance Troupe and a birds of prey display.
There was also food and drink, including a real ale bar, Prosecco and spirits bar on offer.
Take a look, see if we caught you enjoying the day's events!
