News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
The sun was shining for Horbury Show's 25th year at the weekend. (Photos Scott Merrylees)The sun was shining for Horbury Show's 25th year at the weekend. (Photos Scott Merrylees)
The sun was shining for Horbury Show's 25th year at the weekend. (Photos Scott Merrylees)

Horbury Show: 21 photos from this year's fun-packed family day out

The sun was shining this weekend as Horbury Show celebrated its 25th year.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

The milestone silver jubilee show at Carr Lodge Park, held by The Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix, was held on Sunday and was, once again, a spectacular show.

Visitors were able to enjoy a host of attractions. including a traditional dog show, free family activities, fairground rides, classic cars, performances from Westgate Cheerleaders, and Fearless Dance Troupe and a birds of prey display.

There was also food and drink, including a real ale bar, Prosecco and spirits bar on offer.

Take a look, see if we caught you enjoying the day's events!

All the fun at the fair for this year's Horbury Show.

1. Horbury Show 2023

All the fun at the fair for this year's Horbury Show. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
People flocked to the event on Sunday.

2. Audience

People flocked to the event on Sunday. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Music filled the air as people enjoyed the fun-packed day.

3. Music

Music filled the air as people enjoyed the fun-packed day. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Children enjoy one of the many fairground rides.

4. Happy faces

Children enjoy one of the many fairground rides. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:The Rotary Club