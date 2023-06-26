Horbury Show: 21 photos from this year's fun-packed family day out

The sun was shining this weekend as Horbury Show celebrated its 25th year.

The milestone silver jubilee show at Carr Lodge Park, held by The Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix, was held on Sunday and was, once again, a spectacular show.

Visitors were able to enjoy a host of attractions. including a traditional dog show, free family activities, fairground rides, classic cars, performances from Westgate Cheerleaders, and Fearless Dance Troupe and a birds of prey display.

There was also food and drink, including a real ale bar, Prosecco and spirits bar on offer.

Take a look, see if we caught you enjoying the day's events!

