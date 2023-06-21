Look around the abandoned car graveyard, hidden deep in a Normanton forest through photos taken by an urban explorer.

Located in a woodland behind the Old British Oak Hotel on Aberford Road in Wakefield, is the overgrown and rotting remains of a mysterious car cemetery.

The site contains four cars that are just about visible, however more vehicles may be hiding deeper within the undergrowth of brambles, nettles and vines.

According to local rumour, the cars once belonged to Brian Briggs, who was an English professional rugby league player who competed in the 1950s and 1960s for Wakefield Trinity.

Briggs passed away on the August 2 1996, however it is believed that the cars have remained there since the 1980s, long forgotten about and exposed to decades of weather damage and decay.

Here are 15 photos of Normanton’s abandoned car graveyard, taken by the reknown Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces. (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces)

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces