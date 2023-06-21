News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Look inside Normanton's hidden car graveyard, through photos taken by an urban explorer.Look inside Normanton's hidden car graveyard, through photos taken by an urban explorer.
Look inside Normanton's hidden car graveyard, through photos taken by an urban explorer.

IN PICTURES: Explore the abandoned car graveyard hidden in a Normanton woodland

Look around the abandoned car graveyard, hidden deep in a Normanton forest through photos taken by an urban explorer.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Located in a woodland behind the Old British Oak Hotel on Aberford Road in Wakefield, is the overgrown and rotting remains of a mysterious car cemetery.

The site contains four cars that are just about visible, however more vehicles may be hiding deeper within the undergrowth of brambles, nettles and vines.

According to local rumour, the cars once belonged to Brian Briggs, who was an English professional rugby league player who competed in the 1950s and 1960s for Wakefield Trinity.

Briggs passed away on the August 2 1996, however it is believed that the cars have remained there since the 1980s, long forgotten about and exposed to decades of weather damage and decay.

Here are 15 photos of Normanton’s abandoned car graveyard, taken by the reknown Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces. (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces)

Undefined: readMore
This secret car graveyard is hidden behind another abandoned Normanton hotspot, the Old British Oak Hotel.

1. Driven away

This secret car graveyard is hidden behind another abandoned Normanton hotspot, the Old British Oak Hotel. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The overgrown and rotting remains of a mysterious car cemetery remain in Wakefield.

2. Hidden in the woodland

The overgrown and rotting remains of a mysterious car cemetery remain in Wakefield. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The site contains four cars that are just about visible.

3. Four cars and counting

The site contains four cars that are just about visible. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
More vehicles may be hiding deeper within the undergrowth of brambles, nettles and vines.

4. Brambles, nettles and vines

More vehicles may be hiding deeper within the undergrowth of brambles, nettles and vines. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NormantonWakefieldYorkshireWakefield Trinity