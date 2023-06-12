Wakefield’s Yorkshire Sculpture Park has unveiled a major new exhibition by renowned Austrian artist Erwin Wurm.

The vast exhibition, named ‘Trap of the Truth’, opened to the public on Saturday (June 10).

It features more than 100 works created over 30 years of the artist’s career, including 55 sculptures indoors, 19 sculptures in the landscape as well as paintings, photographs, videos and drawings.

Erwin Wurm is one of Austria’s most prominent artists, highly regarded for his 2017 Austrian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

In a major coup for the Wakefield tourist attraction, it is the first time he has shown his work in the UK

He has showcased over three decades of his most incredible work where he has challenged the rules of sculpture, the limitations of the human body, and its relationship to the spaces we inhabit.

The exhibition title ‘Trap of the Truth’ refers to the thinking of influential 17th-century French philosopher René Descartes, who set out to interrogate the subjectivity of truth.

Clare Lilley, Director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, in Wakefield, said: “Erwin Wurm’s sculptures are a riot of expression and colour against the green Yorkshire landscape and in the galleries.

"His imaginative powers are limitless, and we hope that visitors will be inspired, energised, confounded, and amused by sculptures that portray familiar objects but in a way that is entirely unexpected.

""The exhibition will provoke and captivate and it’s a great pleasure and privilege to stage Erwin Wurm’s first museum show in the UK.”

‘Trap of the Truth’ is available to view at Yorkshire Sculpture Park until April 28, 2024.

Truck II Austrian artist Erwin Wurm with his work 'Truck II' (2011).

Trap of the Truth The exhibition will run at the Sculpture Park until April 2024.

Big Mutter Austrian artist Erwin Wurm with his work 'Big Mutter' (2015) at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Balzac Austrian artist Erwin Wurm with his work 'Balzac' (2022/2023) at the major exhibition of his work in Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

