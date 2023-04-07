The battling trio of Gigi, Baggy and Bentley underwent sight-saving surgery at Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals after being rescued by Yorkshire Cat Rescue.

The small animal referral centre on Red Hall Crescent is highly-regarded, having won four awards from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, which recognises outstanding achievement amongst veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses in the UK.

James Rushton, head of ophthalmology at Paragon, led the operation on the felines to correct the eyelid agenesis, which is when cats, and more uncommonly dogs, are born with the upper eye lid missing.

One of the rescued kittens, Gigi, who had her sight restored at Wakefield's award-winning Paragon Veterinary Referrals.

James said: "It was a pleasure to operate on them and help restore their eyesight so they can explore and enjoy their surroundings.”

Following the successful operations to correct the condition eyelid agenesis, the animals have found loving homes with a life of chasing butterflies and watching the world go by ahead of them.

"Gigi, Baggy and Bentley had a tough start to life but thanks to Yorkshire Cat Rescue and their new owners they can look forward to living life to the full in a loving environment,” he added.

Gigi’s new owner, Antony Ward from Crossgates in Leeds, said: “We had recently lost our cat Max to cancer, which was hard as he’d been with us for 16 years.

James Rushton, head of ophthalmology at Paragon Veterinary Referrals, Wakefield, helped restore the vision of the three cats.

“We decided to adopt and saw Gigi on the Yorkshire Cat Rescue website. They were looking for someone experienced with cats and also used to providing regular medical care to their pets.

“We have plenty of experience in these areas, so being able to help little Gigi just felt our duty.

“Now she’s had the eye surgery she is able to explore the house and outside. She is very much loved and is fully part of the family and we can’t imagine being without her.”

Baggy’s new owner, Suzan Powell from Halifax, who also owns a dachshund dog, said: “Baggy’s a real character and he’s definitely the master over our dog!

Baggy now lives alongside a dachshund, in his new home in Halifax.

“He’s very brave and despite his tough start to life he’s got a personality that is larger than life.”