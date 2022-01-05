The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. Please note, the Animal Centre is not open for drop-in visits. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Dodger - Staffordshire Bull Terrier/male/10 years approx.
Giddy and happy ol’ boy who loves everyone he meets! Not a huge fan of loud noises or bangs but that doesn’t stop him from keeping busy! At the moment, he is working a lot with a trainer. Dodger is definitely looking for a life of luxury! He lived on the streets a bit too long so he's just wanting a big comfy bed (or sofa!) to spend his evenings on after a busy day of short walks, brain teasers and playtime ♥
2. Buster - Staffordshire Bull Terrier/male/eight years approx.
Super giddy and friendly boy looking for a forever family he can play with ♥
When he came to the branch, he had a partly amputated tail caused by an injury, it doesn’t stop him from wagging it like crazy though. Loves being around people.
Buster needs an experienced family who are happy to work with him and spend lots of time training – he already knows how to sit, wait and catch treats, the rest should come easily!
3. Hedwig, Fang and Buckbeak - guinea pigs/male/one year approx.
They are the best of buds, just joined at the hip and always up for a run around. They were all a bit nervous and quiet at first but all they do now is squeak and talk to each other! Their favourite five-a-day are spinach and carrots, they even share!