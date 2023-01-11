The programme was launched yesterday (Tuesday 10 January) by the Mayor as she visited Lapage Primary School and Nursery in Bradford.

The nursery is one of the first places to benefit from the scheme, with over 50 children taking part in a special assembly to celebrate the launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire is one of the first regions in the UK to launch a dedicated early years walking programme, which will support 30 nurseries and schools throughout 2023.

The new programme aims to encourage families to commit to healthy travel.

This will help support over 900 young children and encourage families to commit to healthy travel, instilling positive habits that can last a lifetime.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We know that small changes to our travel – like ditching the car to walk to nursery – can have a positive impact on our health and wellbeing. Walking can help save money, tackle congestion and address the climate emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to give our youngsters the very best start so they can live happy and healthy lives. Therefore I’m delighted to launch this important programme which will help families in West Yorkshire reap the benefits of walking.”

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with walking charity, Living Streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin has launched a programme encouraging children aged 2 - 5 to walk to and from nursery.

It will deliver a dedicated ‘Little Feet’ programme which works with children, schools, and their families to encourage those who don’t usually walk to school to give it a go and see the benefits they can experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Edwards, Chief Executive, Living Streets, said: “Little Feet is an enjoyable way for children to learn about the importance of being active and begin to develop healthy habits for life.

“Pre-schoolers should be active for at least three hours a day to stay healthy. Walking to or from nursery is an easy way to get those minutes adding up.

Advertisement Hide Ad