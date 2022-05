Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area?

Send it to us for our reader picture of the week feature.

Email your photo as a jpeg file to [email protected]

Please include your full name, daytime contact details and a brief description of the image.

1. Reflections in the River Went at Ackworth, by Wendy Healy.

2. Heald Wood, Castleford, bluebells and wild garlic, by David Pickersgill.

3. Sunrise and reflections from the banks of the River Aire at Ferrybridge, by Lee Crowther.

4. Oil seed rape field on the outskirts of Pontefract, by Steve Riley.