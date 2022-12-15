Pontefract residents celebrate festivities at Friarwood Valley Gardens Christmas trail

Families toured the gardens and and enjoyed meeting Father Christmas and a pair of donkeys whilst warming up with some food and a cup of hot chocolate.

Children and adults alike also got to make a wish around the wishing tree, count the naughty gnomes and dance down a ‘Quality Street’ sweets-themed trimmed up street for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, that organised the event, said: “Despite it being very cold the attendance was good and everyone enjoyed the event.

Families got to enjoy a festive self-led trail around Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract, complete with fairground rides, donkeys, hot food and drinks.

"There was hot food and drink, including mulled wine, donkey rides and fairground rides for children.

"Santa and his elves were busy all day. You will see from all the comments left that it was appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident wrote on Facebook: “It was brilliant! Thank you so much”.

Another said: “We loved every minute and had a fabulous time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donkeys were on their best behaviour at the Friarwood Valley Gardens event.

Advertisement Hide Ad