Pontefract residents celebrate festivities at Friarwood Valley Gardens Christmas trail
Pontefract residents celebrated the festive season with a self-guided Christmas trail around Friarwood Valley Gardens complete with donkeys and fairground rides.
Families toured the gardens and and enjoyed meeting Father Christmas and a pair of donkeys whilst warming up with some food and a cup of hot chocolate.
Children and adults alike also got to make a wish around the wishing tree, count the naughty gnomes and dance down a ‘Quality Street’ sweets-themed trimmed up street for free.
A spokesperson for Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, that organised the event, said: “Despite it being very cold the attendance was good and everyone enjoyed the event.
"There was hot food and drink, including mulled wine, donkey rides and fairground rides for children.
"Santa and his elves were busy all day. You will see from all the comments left that it was appreciated.”
One resident wrote on Facebook: “It was brilliant! Thank you so much”.
Another said: “We loved every minute and had a fabulous time.”