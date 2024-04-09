Prolific RSPCA volunteer urges people across Wakefield to take action for wildlife by signing up for new scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte Lister was among around 2,000 people who pledged to volunteer their time to become Wildlife Friends for the animal charity last year.

They completed a range of tasks aimed at helping and protecting wildlife in their own gardens, green spaces and local communities, including building dead hedges and bug hotels and placing bird feeders.This year, volunteers will be joining the charity’s one million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better as it celebrates its 200th birthday this year.

The RSPCA believes by taking part people can make a huge difference for the nation’s wildlife and make a positive impact on their local communities by creating safe, clean and healthy habitats, and a better environment for animals to thrive.

Charlotte Lister is calling for people with a love for nature to sign up for the RSPCA’s Wildlife Friends initiative.

Charlotte did just that in 2023 when she proved to be one of the charity’s busiest volunteers.

She completed a lengthy list of tasks after signing up as a Wildlife Friend in March last year including making bird houses and clearing routes through hedgerows so that passages were free for hedgehogs to travel along.

Charlotte says taking part in Wildlife Friends gave her mental and physical health a boost and it was ideally suited as she was able to work her volunteering around her busy life.

She said: “I have done a lot of volunteering before this, but I found Wildlife Friends ideal as you can fit the tasks around your work and family life. You record them with the RSPCA app so you have goals to achieve and you really do feel you are making a difference to wildlife in your local community.”

For 2024, the RSPCA is laying on 24 self-service tasks for volunteers to complete as part of its 200th birthday celebrations with different tasks for different seasons.

There are seven tasks for the spring season, ranging from spring cleaning bird cleaners, to taking part in No Mow May, to building bug hotels and planting wildlife-friendly plants to support the local ecosystem.

Volunteers earn points as they complete their tasks and those collecting 50 or more points will be presented with a seasonal certificate. Those completing all the tasks across the year will win a prize.

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves added: “By becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world. Our Wildlife Friends volunteering scheme is great for anyone who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours.

Since signing up as a Wildlife Friend in March last year, Charlotte has made bird houses and put out hedgehog food.

“These things will all make a huge difference for wild animals and their welfare. We had a huge response last year when around 2,000 people took part, but we need people to pitch in again as we aim to create a one million-strong movement for animal welfare, during our 200th year.”