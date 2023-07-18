Horizon Platforms co-owners, and their partner network colleagues, climbed England's highest peak, Scafell Pike, to raise much needed funds for Horizon Platforms’ chosen charity of the year, Andy’s Man Club.

Employees at the Normanton firm have the opportunity to vote for which charity they’d like to dedicate time to each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a voting process was carried out amongst employees earlier this year, men’s suicide prevention charity, Andy’s Man Club, came out on top.

Horizon Platforms' staff climbed Scafell Pike to bring their total raised this year for Andy’s Man Club to over £9K.

The charity, which orginated in Halifax in 2016, aims to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.

in response to the fundraiser, the team at Andy’s Man Club came along to the Horizon Platforms HQ to share more insights on what the charity stands for.

Lucy Normanton, Director of People & Internal Communications, said: “Supporting our chosen charity each year is a big part of our culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just like we work hard to support the health and wellbeing of all of Horizon’s co-owners, we’re passionate about supporting organisations that have people at the heart of what they do.”

The hike raised £8,860, adding to their total raised for the year, which now stands at an outstanding £9,624.