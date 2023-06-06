Following the successful deployment of the new H145 D3 model Helicopter, G-YAAA, earlier this year, the addition of G-YORX will further strengthens the charity’s ability to provide essential emergency medical care to the people of Yorkshire.

The second-of-its-kind helicopter will be distinctly recognised by its new, five-blade propeller which ensures a smoother system, vastly benefitting patients.

The helicopter will be shown off at one of YAA’s air bases at Nostell, Wakefield, later this month to invited guests including the charity’s incoming new chairman Mike Harrop and Fitzwilliam-born Yorkshire and England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott, a YAA patron

Yorkshire Air Ambulance will unveil their new G-YORX helicopter later this month.