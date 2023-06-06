News you can trust since 1852
Reaching new heights: Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity is set to unveil new helicopter at its base in Wakefield

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is unveiling a second state-of-the-art helicopter at its Wakefield base to mark a significant milestone for life-saving operations around the region.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Following the successful deployment of the new H145 D3 model Helicopter, G-YAAA, earlier this year, the addition of G-YORX will further strengthens the charity’s ability to provide essential emergency medical care to the people of Yorkshire.

The second-of-its-kind helicopter will be distinctly recognised by its new, five-blade propeller which ensures a smoother system, vastly benefitting patients.

The helicopter will be shown off at one of YAA’s air bases at Nostell, Wakefield, later this month to invited guests including the charity’s incoming new chairman Mike Harrop and Fitzwilliam-born Yorkshire and England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott, a YAA patron

Yorkshire Air Ambulance will unveil their new G-YORX helicopter later this month.Yorkshire Air Ambulance will unveil their new G-YORX helicopter later this month.
The unveiling will also serve as the the final public engagement before Peter Sunderland, current YAA chairman, retires after nearly 20 years service to the charity.

Related topics:Yorkshire Air AmbulanceWakefieldYorkshireEngland