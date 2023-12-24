Reader pictures: 14 incredible photos of the stunning scenery in and around Wakefield

Photographers across the district have shared some of the favourite photos they have taken in and around Wakefield over the past month.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Here are 14 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

1 . O' Christmas Tree Sue Billcliffe shared this festive photo of the Christmas tree in Junction 32, Castleford. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

2 . Sunset at Sandal Castle Paul Barrow shared this incredible photo of Sandal Castle. Photo: Paul Barrow

3 . Scenic views Claire Jackson shared this incredible photo of the winter sunset over Birkwood Road, Altofts. Photo: Claire Jackson

4 . Anglers Country Park Steve Turner captured a break in the sky over Anglers Country Park. Photo: Steve Turner