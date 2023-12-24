News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best photos taken around Wakefield, by readers.

Reader pictures: 14 incredible photos of the stunning scenery in and around Wakefield

Photographers across the district have shared some of the favourite photos they have taken in and around Wakefield over the past month.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 14 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

Sue Billcliffe shared this festive photo of the Christmas tree in Junction 32, Castleford.

1. O' Christmas Tree

Sue Billcliffe shared this festive photo of the Christmas tree in Junction 32, Castleford. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Paul Barrow shared this incredible photo of Sandal Castle.

2. Sunset at Sandal Castle

Paul Barrow shared this incredible photo of Sandal Castle. Photo: Paul Barrow

Claire Jackson shared this incredible photo of the winter sunset over Birkwood Road, Altofts.

3. Scenic views

Claire Jackson shared this incredible photo of the winter sunset over Birkwood Road, Altofts. Photo: Claire Jackson

Steve Turner captured a break in the sky over Anglers Country Park.

4. Anglers Country Park

Steve Turner captured a break in the sky over Anglers Country Park. Photo: Steve Turner

