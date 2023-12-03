Reader pictures: 16 incredible photos of the stunning scenery in and around Wakefield

Photographers across the district have shared some of the favourite photos they have taken of the district this past month.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 16 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

1 . Winter hits Wintersett This incredible photo, taken by Sue Billcliffe, shows a frosty morning around Wintersett. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

2 . Incredible views The gorgeous autumnal colours at Newmillerdam as captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

3 . Nature in Newmillerdam Sue Billcliffe captures the beauty of autumn in Newmillerdam. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

4 . Views outside the Hepworth Art Gallery Steve Turner's incredible photo of the fast flowing River Calder by the Hepworth Art Gallery. Photo: Steve Turner