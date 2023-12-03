News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Here are some of the best photos of Wakefield, taken by readers.Here are some of the best photos of Wakefield, taken by readers.
Here are some of the best photos of Wakefield, taken by readers.

Reader pictures: 16 incredible photos of the stunning scenery in and around Wakefield

Photographers across the district have shared some of the favourite photos they have taken of the district this past month.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 16 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

This incredible photo, taken by Sue Billcliffe, shows a frosty morning around Wintersett.

1. Winter hits Wintersett

This incredible photo, taken by Sue Billcliffe, shows a frosty morning around Wintersett. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Photo Sales
The gorgeous autumnal colours at Newmillerdam as captured by Steve Turner.

2. Incredible views

The gorgeous autumnal colours at Newmillerdam as captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Photo Sales
Sue Billcliffe captures the beauty of autumn in Newmillerdam.

3. Nature in Newmillerdam

Sue Billcliffe captures the beauty of autumn in Newmillerdam. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Photo Sales
Steve Turner's incredible photo of the fast flowing River Calder by the Hepworth Art Gallery.

4. Views outside the Hepworth Art Gallery

Steve Turner's incredible photo of the fast flowing River Calder by the Hepworth Art Gallery. Photo: Steve Turner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield