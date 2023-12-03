Reader pictures: 16 incredible photos of the stunning scenery in and around Wakefield
Photographers across the district have shared some of the favourite photos they have taken of the district this past month.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.
Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?
Email your favourite photos to [email protected]
Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.
Here are 16 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.
