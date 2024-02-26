News you can trust since 1852
Reader pictures: 16 incredible photos showcasing the first signs of spring across Wakefield

Photographers across the district have shared some of their favourite photos as Spring begins to flutter through Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Now, with winter turning in to spring, the district is replacing cold, dark nights with clear blue skies and fields of blooming flowers.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 16 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

Sue Billcliffe hared this lovely photo of daffodils blooming in Ryhill ahead of Spring.

1. Delicate daffodils

Sue Billcliffe hared this lovely photo of daffodils blooming in Ryhill ahead of Spring. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Steve Turner shared this photo of the lovely Saint Mary’s Chapel on Chantry Bridge.

2. Saint Mary’s Chapel

Steve Turner shared this photo of the lovely Saint Mary’s Chapel on Chantry Bridge. Photo: Steve Turner

Sue Billcliffe shared this stunning photo of the sunset behind snowdrops in Ryhill.

3. Sunset snowdrops

Sue Billcliffe shared this stunning photo of the sunset behind snowdrops in Ryhill. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Paul Barrow shared this stunning photo of the Quenn's Mill in Castleford.

4. The Queen's Mill

Paul Barrow shared this stunning photo of the Quenn's Mill in Castleford. Photo: Paul Barrow

