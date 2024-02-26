Reader pictures: 16 incredible photos showcasing the first signs of spring across Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.
Now, with winter turning in to spring, the district is replacing cold, dark nights with clear blue skies and fields of blooming flowers.
Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?
Email your favourite photos to [email protected]
Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.
Here are 16 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.
1 / 4