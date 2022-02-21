RSPCA: Meet Rodney a lovable Irish Wolfhound cross looking for a forever home in Wakefield

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1.
I am a super sweet, loving and handsome lad who loves fuss and attention from everyone I meet.
2.
I love meeting other dogs and would like to have some walking buddies but I can sometimes get overly excited by them so the team here are helping me focus on staying calm.
3.
I’m a keen walker looking to find some new adventures where I can do lots of sniffing and explore all the new sights and smells.
4.
I have a larger than life character and will always be up for making you laugh with my comical antics.