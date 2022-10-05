Six ways to keep warm this winter

Here are some useful tips to keep warm this winter

It’s natural to be concerned about rising energy costs, but fortunately there are many ways to lower heating costs without putting your health at risk, such as:

1. Place a blanket over yourself

Hot air rises, so keep it from escaping by trapping it under a blanket made of wool, fleece or another warm material. Raise your feet off the cold floor and get them under the blanket too if it’s long enough.

2. Use a heat pack or wheat bag

These are a great idea if you have a cold or stiff spot that is not directly on the heated area of the sofa. Don’t use a hot water bottle, though, as this can be dangerous with an electric appliance.

3. Curl up with someone else

You get twice the body heat if you can share a sofa with another person, or even a pet.

4. Use the massage feature on the recliner chair

Some recliner chairs also come with a massage mechanism, which helps loosen stiff and sore muscles.

It also stimulates blood circulation, which helps keep your core temperature up and is great for easing arthritic joints.

5. Choose a warmer fabric for your sofa

There are several fabrics you can choose for your recliner chair, and often the warmest are synthetic fabrics such as microfiber or polyester.

Alternatively, invest in a woolen throw to use in the cooler months. This will help to keep you warm.

6. Avoid placing your chair directly in front of a heat source

Putting your chair directly next to a radiator or fireplace blocks a lot of the heat, as it’s absorbed by the chair instead of circulating around the room.