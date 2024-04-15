Star Walk 2024: 15 photos of the incredible cosplay event held in Trinity Walk over the weekend

On Saturday and Sunday (April 13 and 14) the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.

The free Star Walk event saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit Trinity Walk to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

The star-studded event also saw a range of movie props and cars roll into the centre including fan-made replicas of the Starsky and Hutch Gran Torino, Postman Pat van, A-Team van, Lightning McQueen, Jurassic Park jeep plus a Pontiac and Camaro.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk's Marketing and Events manager, said: "What an amazing 48 hours of superheroes, movie stars, props and cars from the worlds of cosplay and fandom. We had thousands of visitors who came to enjoy the two day, free experience and hope everyone loved it. The feedback already has been really nice and very touching. Our costumed characters were amazing across both days, so huge thanks to them who really make Star Walk the success it is.

"Seeing so many kids - and a fair few adults - dressed as their favourite characters was amazing and blows us away every time, especially when we see their reaction to meeting their favourite heroes and legends.

"Our massive thanks to everyone who visited and of course, kindly donated to our charity partner, Forget Me Not children's hospice, where every penny genuinely counts. We'll be back with Star Walk in late October for Halloween half term action, so keep on eye out on Trinity Walk channels."

Here are 15 photos of Trinity Walk’s incredible Star Walk event!

1 . Star Walk Trinity Walk's free Star Walk event took place over the weekend. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Disney Princesses Shoppers were able to meet superheroes, Star Wars characters and Disney Princesses. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Paw Patrol The event raises vital funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales