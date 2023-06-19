Yorkshire Cancer Research's Step Out for Yorkshire has raised £40,000 for the charity. Photo: Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

The campaign, by Yorkshire Cancer Research, challenged people to run, walk or cycle 100 miles throughout the month of May, and saw more than 500 people sign up.

Participants were able to set personal goals or work in teams to hit the 100 mile mark, getting sponsored as they got active.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The charity has been overwhelmed by the support and funds raised for this year’s campaign and is beyond thankful to everyone who is took part.

The campaign saw people across Yorkshire run, walk or cycle 100 miles. Photo: Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

"The money raised through Step Out for Yorkshire will help support researchers and cancer experts who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments.

“Exercise plays a vital part in lowering the risk of developing cancer as well as helping in cancer treatment and recovery. That's why we invited people throughout the region to get involved in this year’s Step Out for Yorkshire campaign.”

All money raised through Step Out for Yorkshire will help support researchers and cancer experts at Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is based in Harrogate, who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments.

Each year, 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire.

Research shows that by encouraging more people to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight, 2,200 of these cases could be prevented.