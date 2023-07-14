The Hepworth Wakefield launches new glassware collection inspired by their award-winning gardens

The glassware pattern by Emma for ‘The Hepworth Wakefield Garden Collection’ depicts the seed heads and flowers found within the incredible garden.

Decorative Glass Designer, Emma, celebrates the architectural beauty and abundance of these flowers in the gallery garden at the height of summer, in her signature floral style.

She said: “Creating this collection was a real privilege, The Hepworth Wakefield have stocked my own collection for years but the opportunity to create something exclusive and with such rich source material has been a joy.

"I hope visitors to The Hepworth Wakefield feel they are taking home a little piece of the Summer garden when they purchase the glasses."

The glass designs are developed from a series of Emma’s original paintings of The Hepworth Wakefield Garden, created by internationally acclaimed landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith, maintained by Cultural Gardener Katy Merrington.

Katy, Cultural Gardener at The Hepworth Wakefield said: “This glassware beautifully captures some of the most iconic summer-flowering plants in The Hepworth Wakefield Garden, in particular the coneflowers which are so magical and popular with our pollinators too.”

Each glass in Emma’s exclusive The Hepworth Wakefield Garden Collection is designed, decorated and hand finished at her Derbyshire studio.