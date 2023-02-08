The wood in Snapethorpe will be named Hope Woods, while Maypole Woods will be the name of the woodland in Gawthorpe.

At least 30,000 trees will be planted across the two sites, covering 19 hectares of land.

Nearly 200 names were suggested by members of the public. The council then drew up a shortlist of names for each site.

The names of the two new woodland areas in Gawthorpe have been revealed by Wakefield Council.

A total of 300 people voted, with Maypole Woods favoured by 52% and Hope Woods 45%.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "Thank you to everyone who put forward names and voted for their favourites.

“It’s great to see so many people getting involved, having their say and helping plant our new woodlands. These woods are for our residents and will be a real asset to our communities – a green haven that we hope generations to come will enjoy and care for.”

Duncan Smith, Secretary of the Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, was one of those who put forward the name Maypole Woods.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for the Environment and Climate Change at Wakefield Council.

Gawthorpe’s first Maypole was put up in 1853 then replaced in 1986 after being found to be unsafe. This year, the 149th Gawthorpe Maypole Procession and Feast will be held on Saturday, May 13.

Mr Smith explains: “It is really exciting that Gawthorpe is going to get this new woodland and it's really lovely that it will be called Maypole Woods.

"Gawthorpe’s connection to the village tradition of Maypole dancing goes back many years and it is still being taught at Gawthorpe Academy to this day.

“On May Day in Tudor England, it was the custom for all to go out early in the morning, make for the woods and obtain a Maypole usually from a birch tree. It was then decorated with bunches of blossom, spring flowers and ribbons.

“The villagers returned to their homes in procession and erected the Maypole on the village green. People danced around it to the accompaniment of pipes, fiddlers and singing and the rest of the day was devoted to merriment and revelry.”

Sue Dunning, from Pontefract, suggested the name Hope Woods.

She said: "I'm delighted that my suggestion has been chosen. Taking my dog Billy to the woods is my absolute favourite thing to do.

"I find it a great place to unwind after a busy day at work. I chose the name 'hope' for the wood as it signifies a better future. I hope these new woods bring joy to many in the years to come."

People are being invited to help plant trees in February.

Tree planting will take place today (Wednesday February 8) and this weekend, February 11 and 12, at Snapethorpe.

For Gawthorpe, it is on Wednesday February 22, and Saturday February 25 and Sunday February 26.

Creating new woodlands is part of the council’s Climate Change Action Plan, a mission to make the authority’s operation carbon neutral by 2030 and help the entire district achieve ‘net zero’ by 2038.

To find out more and register go to www.wakefield.gov.uk/woodland.

