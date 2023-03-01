These are some of the best hidden gems of Yorkshire

Lumb Hole Falls, Hebden Bridge, is perfect for an outdoor adventure

However, there are still gems to be discovered by those of us who live – and, maybe, would like to keep to ourselves.

Here are some of the county’s best – or not – kept secrets.

Lumb Hole Falls

Staff and volunteers at the Canal and River Trust take the opportunity for taster canoe trips on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Standedge Tunnel and Visitor Centre at Marsden near Huddersfield

Lumb Hole Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in West Yorkshire. This enchanting spot can be found near the town of Hebden Bridge, nestled in the Pennine hills.

With its series of enchanting waterfalls cascading into the plunge pool below, this picturesque fairy tale location is the perfect destination for a leisurely outdoor adventure.

The easiest place to park to access Lumb Hole Falls is in the National Trust car park at Hardcastle Crags.

Standedge Tunnel

Middleton Railway, Leeds

At 3.25 miles, Standedge Tunnel is the longest, highest, and deepest canal tunnel in Britain. Nestled beneath the rolling Pennine hills, this essential route transports canal enthusiasts from Diggle in Greater Manchester to Marsden in West Yorkshire.

Staff and volunteers at the Canal and River Trust organise taster canoe trips to help visitors make the most of the area.

Middleton Railway is the world’s oldest continuously working railway. It was founded in 1758 to bring coal into the centre of Leeds. Since 1758, it has had trains running every single year.

Cayton Bay is a beach near Scarborough and favoured by surfers

It is closed for winter maintenance and should be reopen by April 1.

Druids Temple

The Druid’s Temple is located on the Swinton Estate, near Ilton in North Yorkshire. It is in NIdderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty and an 11-minute drive from Masham, 30 minutes from Ripon or 45 minutes north of Harrogate.

You can drive directly to the folly – go to Swinton Bivouac and there is parking indicated for the Druid’s Temple before you enter the main car park.

Cayton Bay

If you travel just a few miles out of Scarborough you will come across the super-secret surf spot that is Cayton Bay.

The picturesque beach is popular with surfers and walkers and is a secluded spot that is quiet and perfect for letting your children run around.

It has a great wide sweeping beach and nearby parking.

Black Dick's Tower

The Temple, Whitley Moor Gazebo or Black Dick’s Tower as it is more commonly known, is a forgotten folly in Mirfield, West Yorkshire. This peaceful beauty spot is hidden just minutes from the road but most passersby don’t even know it exists.

It was the Summer House of the now-demolished Whitley Hall, bought by a Mr Charles Sutcliffe in 1924.

The house and many of the buildings fell into disrepair but the Summer House still remains.

Folly Dolly Falls

Folly Dolly Falls is a natural wonder located in the hills of Meltham, West Yorkshire.

With its impressive cascades tumbling down into a deep pool below, Folly Dolly Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in West Yorkshire.

Danes Dyke

The pebble beach, near Flamborough Headland, has rock pools perfect for searching for crabs and other marine wildlife.

A 15-minute drive from Bridlington, Danes Dyke boasts an unspoiled, picturesque beach backed by the chalk cliffs of Flamborough Headland.

The area is protected as a site of special scientific interest and its various seabird colonies are also protected.

The Coldstones Cut

If you’re looking for unique attractions in the Yorkshire Dales that are a little off the beaten track, The Coldstones Cut is for you.

It boasts being the biggest and highest piece of public artwork in Yorkshire at 1,375 feet above sea level. It was created by the artist Andrew Sabin, and first opened to the public in September 2010 after a three-year creative and development process.

Milner Field Ruins

This once-grand mansion now lies forgotten, lost to nature in dense woodland. Milner Field Ruins are a physical example of the historic wealth and then decline of the textile industry in West Yorkshire. This place is also supposedly cursed.

Titus Salt Jr built the mansion between 1871 and 1873. He was the son of the Victorian industrialist of Saltaire, Sir Titus Salt.