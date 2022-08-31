These are some of the best walks in Yorkshre

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Wolds Way National Trail

With picturesque dales and moors, and stunning coastlines, walkers are truly spoilt for choice when searching for destinations within Yorkshire. To make your decision slightly easier, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite Yorkshire walks.

Walking East Yorkshire Festival

The focal points of this year’s festival, which runs until September 23, includes two four-day treks across the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The Chalkland Way and Wold Rangers Way are both 40 miles and take in breathtaking scenery across the chalk landscape and dry valleys of this region.

For those who enjoy a slightly less ambitious trek, the ramblers invite you to some taster sessions, including a walk through the dales of Huggate; a ramble through the nature reserve at Eastrington Ponds and a circular walk through the seven dales at Millington.

Of course, you do not have to wait for the festival – these walks can be done anytime of year.

Malham Cove, Gordale Scar & Janet’s Foss Walk

North of the village of Malham, this cove is a well-known spot within the Yorkshire Dales National Park and has been amazing visitors for centuries. Originally formed by a waterfall carrying meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last ice – this large curved limestone formation now houses flowing water underground.

On this circular Yorkshire walk you can not only enjoy stunning views of the cove, but also malhamdale, Gordale Scar which is a wide amphitheatre with cliffs either side and a breath-taking waterfall, Janet’s Foss, a smaller waterfall, beautiful woodland and you may just spot the resident Peregrine Falcons who’ve become a famous attraction.

Bronte Country, West Yorkshire

Bronte Country is an area of vast moors riven with deep valleys, situated within the South Pennine Hills. In the valleys are small villages and towns with a rich history and industrial past.

There’s many different walking routes to choose from – one is a circular walk that begins in Haworth village, treading moorland paths once familiar to the Bronte sisters.

Flamborough Head – East Riding of Yorkshire

Flamborough Head is marked out by a stretch of rugged white cliffs surrounding a small village.

The coastline provides great hiking opportunities, looping around windswept paths which prove to be a great spot for bird watching.

The white cliffs provide impressive nesting sites for thousands of sea birds and are of international significance for their geology. Flamborough head is an all-round exciting haven for walking enthusiasts looking to explore the wild and untamed Yorkshirecoast.

Aysgarth Falls Waterfall Walk – North Yorkshire

The Aysgarth Falls are a triple flight of spectacular waterfalls surrounded by luscious green woodland and farmland, located within the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Attracting visitors for more than 200 years, William Wordsworth and John Ruskin are amongst those who have appreciated Yorkshire’s rural waterfall, with the watercolour artist JMW Turner being inspired by Aysgarth Falls.

Visitors can walk amongst the impressive landscape, guided by public footpaths through the wooded valley which offers views of the river and falls.

Wildflowers appear throughout the year, and in the warmer months, the woodland is full of flourishing anemones and primroses.

Leeds city trails

Strolling through the city you’ll come across Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds Central Library, a gothic masterpiece with spectacular staircases and archways and mosaic tiling. Follow the architecture trail to find even more architectural wonders.

Street art has made a splash in Leeds, bringing a burst of colour to the city’s buildings.

Follow the street art trail to discover the striking works that provide a decorative backdrop for much of the city.

Another popular city centre trail is The Leeds Owl Trail.

Marsden Moor Estate – West Yorkshire