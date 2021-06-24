Two-day live music festival planned for Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park
A ghoulish attraction is set to host a new two-day festival, with boutique camping and live music.
The List Festival presents ‘Sin City’, taking place at Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park on Hell Lane, Wakefield on July 31 and August 1 and promises a host of live DJs.
Tickets cost £50 and are limited to 400 tickets, with camping and camper vans spots available to add for £10. Log onto ra.co for details.