Two-day live music festival planned for Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park

A ghoulish attraction is set to host a new two-day festival, with boutique camping and live music.

By James Carney
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:33 am
The List Festival presents ‘Sin City’, taking place at Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park on Hell Lane, Wakefield on July 31 and August 1 and promises a host of live DJs.

Tickets cost £50 and are limited to 400 tickets, with camping and camper vans spots available to add for £10. Log onto ra.co for details.

