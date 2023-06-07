Ben Richards, 45, Joe Richards, 43, and Emily Letch, 41, are taking on the challenge in memory of their mum, Sally, who received palliative care from Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds before she died in December 2022, after being diagnosed with lung cancer just three months earlier.

‘Tour de Sally’ will see the trio set off on Monday June 26 from Whitby and stop at every house she lived in over the course of her life, including Bradford where she was born, and also call at Wheatfields Hospice.

They hope to reach the finish line at Sheffield on Wednesday June 28, having passed through York, Hebden Bridge, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield along the way.

Cyclists Ben Richards, Joe Richards, and Emily Letch will take part in the 'Tour de Sally' ride across Yorkshire later this month in honour of their late mum.

“We really miss our mum, and in tribute to her, we wanted to raise money and awareness for Sue Ryder by doing something with the right level of challenge and Yorkshire grit,” said Ben.

"I am a keen cyclist and I thought it would be a great idea to create ‘Tour de Sally’.’”

“The cancer, as is often the case, had metastasised into her brain and although we had no idea how long mum had left, Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice were there for her and for us.

“The level of care was beyond anything we could have ever expected and as a family, we are incredibly grateful for their support in those last days and weeks,” he added.

Through taking on the tough cycling challenge, the siblings, from Leeds, hope to raise £2,000 to support Sue Ryder’s expert palliative care and bereavement support.

Ben said: “I think it will be emotional, especially on the day when we visit the hospice and then cycle to Woodhouse, which is the place where we have such happy childhood memories with mum.

“She would be really embarrassed if she knew we were making such a fuss about her by doing this, but I think she’d be incredibly proud too.”

