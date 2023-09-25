Wakefield Live: 14 photos as city hosts free festival of music and culture

It was a music filled weekend in the city centre as Wakefield Live brought music and performances.

Following on from the popular Long Division Festival, the event saw musicians entertain with the centrepiece being the solar powered stage on the cathedral precinct on Saturday.

The Ridings hosted a silent disco, and Games Pit has organised badge and zine making workshops.

Joys Coffee House provided acoustic tunes with Simon Walker and The Art Exchange teaching the art of origami pieces.

More live music was on offer at the Polka Hop, The Supper Club, The Counting House, Brick & Liquor, The Black Horse or The Hop.

The Red Shed hosted Matinee Punx to and Audiozone Arts and Media showcased bands and live DJs.

Organisers said: “Wakefield Live works by connecting local venues to musicians, performers, comedians, actors, facilitators, promoters, artists and any one who is interested in being a part of the day, to work together to create a city wide programme that drives footfall and audiences into the city centre.”

