Wakefield Council has invested £400,000 to create a new play area in Thornes Park, on the site of the previous one.

It was designed after a consultation with residents, the majority of whom responded to say they wanted improvements of play for all users, and work began in mid-September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ages from early years to teens will now be able to enjoy over 200 play features, including 30 new items.

Councillor Jack Hemingway was among residents and members of the local Friends group to unveil the park.

There is a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, an inclusive swing seat and basket swing. Low level sensory panels will provide children with the opportunity to enjoy testing their skills with challenges and activities.

As a reminder of the history of Thornes Park, the site of Wakefield Castle, the large mound within the revamped play area will feature a motte and bailey castle-styled play unit with tube slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An area for older kids includes a giant unit that is nearly nine metres tall which features a climbing wall and two slides.

Plus, there is a double zip line cableway, rocking and spinning elements and one of the largest rope swings available on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park is suitable for all ages, from toddlers to teens.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “I’m delighted to welcome back our young residents to this incredible new play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final transformation is a testament to the residents who told us what they wanted to see in the new play area. We listened and based much of our design on their feedback.

“Christmas holidays are upon us soon and I hope children and young people will get a chance to have fun, and for families and friends to socialise as their kids play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2023 we will continue fulfilling our wider programme of improvements to parks across the district.”

There is a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, an inclusive swing seat and basket swing and low level sensory panels so everyone can enjoy the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Antcliff has lived opposite Thornes Park and been a regular to the play area with her kids for the last 13 years.

She has also worked with disabled children, and it was this that prompted her to get involved with the public consultation that received more than 500 responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “They have done some great work here and I’d like to thank staff, ward councillors and the local Friends Group for their efforts in making this a truly inclusive play area.

"It’s important for disabled children to be able to play alongside other kids and their brothers and sisters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of CHaT (Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes) Parks group was also involved in the design of the new play area.

Ian Deighton, chair of the group, said: “This is one of a number of new initiatives we have worked in partnership with the council on around the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank Coun Jack Hemingway and his team for this expanded new play area, it supports the type of imaginative play that we wanted to see in the city’s major park.