West Yorkshire walks: The most beautiful places to go for a bank holiday walk in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

With the weather warming up and flowers coming into bloom walkers should be able to enjoy wonderful sights across Wakefield and the Five Towns this long weekend.
So pack a picnic and head out to one of these nine gorgeous spots for a wholesome springtime bank holiday walk.
1. Walton Colliery Nature Park
102 Shay Ln, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NB. Photo: Google Maps
2. Anglers Country Park
Haw Park Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2EE. Photo: Steve Turner
3. Newmillerdam Country Park
Wakefield, WF2 6QH. Photo: Sue Billcliffe
4. Pugneys Country Park
Asdale Rd, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ. Photo: Keith Wilson