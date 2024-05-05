Enjoy the great outdoors at one of these Wakefield hotspots thisbank holiday.Enjoy the great outdoors at one of these Wakefield hotspots thisbank holiday.
West Yorkshire walks: The most beautiful places to go for a bank holiday walk in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The district has a variety of green space, countryside and historic sites to explore this early May bank holiday.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:50 BST

With the weather warming up and flowers coming into bloom walkers should be able to enjoy wonderful sights across Wakefield and the Five Towns this long weekend.

So pack a picnic and head out to one of these nine gorgeous spots for a wholesome springtime bank holiday walk.

102 Shay Ln, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NB.

1. Walton Colliery Nature Park

102 Shay Ln, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NB. Photo: Google Maps

Haw Park Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2EE.

2. Anglers Country Park

Haw Park Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2EE. Photo: Steve Turner

Wakefield, WF2 6QH.

3. Newmillerdam Country Park

Wakefield, WF2 6QH. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Asdale Rd, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ.

4. Pugneys Country Park

Asdale Rd, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ. Photo: Keith Wilson

