The improvements are expected to take 10 weeks to complete with the new play area ready to reopen in the spring.

It comes shortly after the play area at Thornes Park, Wakefield, reopened following a similar investment.

The new play area at Pontefract Park will be in the existing location but have a completely new look.

An artist's impression on what the new play area in Pontefract Park could look like.

There will be 30 pieces of equipment suitable for all ages from early years to teens and a fairy tale theme to tie in with the nearby racecourse and castle.

It will have inclusive facilities, like a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, a ‘you and me’ swing seat and a quiet story-tellers circle. A sensory area will have equipment for making music.

Toddlers will be encouraged to go on a dragon hunt, make potions, follow the trail to a ‘gingerbread house’ style unit and ride a horse to the stables playhouse.

For older children there will be more adventurous and thrilling equipment, including a ‘castle on the hill’ with embankment slide, cableway and a ‘giant’s unit’ at nearly 9m tall – that’s the height of two stacked double-decker buses.

The new play area will cost £450,000.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re investing £1.8m on improving play areas and other park facilities across the district. We recently reopened the play area at Thornes Park after it was given a massive makeover.

“We’re soon getting started on a similar investment at Pontefract Park and then we’ll be moving on to other games and play areas as well.

“The new play area at Pontefract will reflect its location next to the racecourse and its heritage with the castle nearby.

“We know that families in Pontefract have wanted to see improvements to the play area, and I’m really pleased to be able to say that work is about to start. We expect it to be open in the spring, ready for children to enjoy the fantastic new play equipment throughout the warmer months.”

Full consultation was carried out on the plans and nearly 600 responses were received. All but two said they thought the park would benefit from better play equipment.

The most popular types of equipment were imaginative play, slides and swings. Nearly 90% said they wanted to see more equipment for children with disabilities.

Colin White, vice-chair of the Friends of Pontefract Park, said: “The Friends of Pontefract Park are very pleased that the new children’s playground will be completed by next spring. It has an excellent design with lots of exciting play equipment which the kids will enjoy.

"This impressive play area will attract families to visit and enjoy Pontefract Park, making it a ‘go to’ destination park in the district, along with Aspire @ The Park, Peter's Lost Peregrine Trail and the racecourse.”

Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change.

More details on the plans can be found at Pontefract Park - Wakefield Council.

