The improvements to the playground at Queen’s Park will take place soon after the £450,000 refurbishment at Pontefract Park is completed, which is expected to open to the public next month.

The upgrade is estimated to cost around £150,000, and will be accessible and inclusive for all children from toddlers to teens.

The new play area will feature equipment for children to explore, climb and swing, and much more.

An artist's impression of what the new play area is expected to look like when complete.

Th work is hot on the heels of a £400,000 refurbishment of a play area at Thornes Park in Lupset in December. And Vale Head Park in Hemsworth is also set to undergo an overhaul later this year.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re really excited that work is due to start next month on a new play area for Queen’s Park in Castleford.

“The play area will be accessible for children of all ages and abilities, from toddlers through to teens, with exciting and inclusive equipment to explore, climb and swing, and much more.

“The design also includes grassed areas to encourage free play.

The park will feature equipment for all children - from toddlers to teenagers - to enjoy.

“The refurbishment is part of our investment in play areas across the district, with Thornes Park being finished last year, Pontefract Park nearing completion, and Vale Head Park in Hemsworth to begin after Queen’s Park is done.”

The upgrades to the play area in the four parks are expected to cost Wakefield Council around £1.8m.