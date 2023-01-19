Contractors have started work on the duck pond to remove the silt out of the inlet and the outlet that allows water to flow into and out of the pond.

This work will remove accumulated organic material and increase the capacity of the pond, helping to improve the water flow and increasing oxygen levels.

New fencing and new benches have already been installed in the area and reinstatement works will continue to improve the look of the lake.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “As part of our plans to improve parks across the district we are currently desilting Thornes Park Lake, to remove the build-up of material that has settled in the lake over time, which will improve the quality and health of the water and benefit the wildlife.

“The work is carried out in the winter months to reduce the impact on the environment, but park users may notice some unpleasant smells as the material is disturbed during its removal. We apologise for any inconvenience while these necessary works are undertaken.

“In addition to the lake improvements, we have also installed new benches, fencing and additional bins around the lake and car park and at the nearby picnic area, as well as clearing vegetation to help open up the area and improve views.

“Moving forward, we will also be repairing the edge of the lake and installing low level fencing and planters to making it more appealing to visitors.”

