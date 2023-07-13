Yorkshire care home manager raises £2,320 for Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Kilimanjaro challenge
Samantha Harrison scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, raising more than £2,300 for the charity.
She spent months training for the challenging expedition.
"Succeeding in reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro and raising £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been an incredible accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime ambition of mine,” said Samantha, who is manager of Continued Care care home in Harrogate.
"Throughout this journey, I have been inspired by the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues at Continued Care.
"Together, we have made a positive impact on our community by contributing to the life-saving efforts of Yorkshire Air Ambulance
"It is an honour to have been part of this incredible trip, and I hope that our efforts inspire others to pursue their dreams while supporting meaningful causes."