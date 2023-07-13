News you can trust since 1852
Yorkshire care home manager raises £2,320 for Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Kilimanjaro challenge

An intrepid adventurer has successfully completed an incredible mountain climb to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which has an air base in Nostell.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Samantha Harrison, a Director of a Harrogate care home, has successfully completed an awe-inspiring climb of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, in honour of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Samantha Harrison scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, raising more than £2,300 for the charity.

She spent months training for the challenging expedition.

"Succeeding in reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro and raising £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been an incredible accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime ambition of mine,” said Samantha, who is manager of Continued Care care home in Harrogate.

Samantha, who took on the ambitious hike with her family, helped raise over £2,320 to support the important charity.
"Throughout this journey, I have been inspired by the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues at Continued Care.

"Together, we have made a positive impact on our community by contributing to the life-saving efforts of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

"It is an honour to have been part of this incredible trip, and I hope that our efforts inspire others to pursue their dreams while supporting meaningful causes."

