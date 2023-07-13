Yorkshire care home manager raises £2,320 for Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Kilimanjaro challenge

Samantha Harrison, a Director of a Harrogate care home, has successfully completed an awe-inspiring climb of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, in honour of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

She spent months training for the challenging expedition.

"Succeeding in reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro and raising £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been an incredible accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime ambition of mine,” said Samantha, who is manager of Continued Care care home in Harrogate.

Samantha, who took on the ambitious hike with her family, helped raise over £2,320 to support the important charity.

"Throughout this journey, I have been inspired by the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues at Continued Care.

"Together, we have made a positive impact on our community by contributing to the life-saving efforts of Yorkshire Air Ambulance