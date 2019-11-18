Over £800 raised at a 12 hour choir rehearsal in Ossett for BBC Children in Need

Local pop choir director, Jenna Fan, raised £864.31 last Friday for BBC Children In Need by singing with the help of the community for 12 hours.

The 12 back to back one hour choir rehearsals were held at Newspring Church in Ossett and local residents, schools and groups attended the sessions throughout the day.

The Queen’s representative, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire David Dinmore MBE also attended one of the sessions, supported by Horbury Community Choir members.

Local schools and visitors took part in a series of vocal warm ups and singing classic songs with Jenna.

Jenna said: “The response from the Ossett and wider community was amazing. People showed up with enthusiasm throughout the day and kept me going through all 12 sessions.

"I had set myself a target to raise more money than last year’s event and actually raised £250 more this time.

Jenna Fan held a 12 hour choir rehearsal at Newspring Church in Ossett.

"I’m absolutely delighted we managed to raise so much money for such a great cause - £864.31 in total.”

To find out more about Jenna's events, choirs, singing workshops and music tuition, contact her at hello@fanfaremusic.com

