Packs to help cancer patients at Pinderfield’s Hospital

A big hearted cancer patient from Wakefield is putting her persnal problems aside to make treatment more bearable for fellow sufferers.

Sherine Hampshire, 38, has delivered almost 200 luxury chemo comfort packs to Pinderfields Hospital after spearheading a project to help others in her situation.

She has recently attended the chemo unit, only hours after her own latest treatment for secondary breast cancer, to deliver the bags to nurses at the hospital.

Sherine, who lives in Wakefield with husband, Jonny and her chocolate Labrador, Mamo, has been humbled and amazed at the response to the comfort packs and said: “The response has been totally staggering. When I felt well enough I targeted luxury brands so other patients could enjoy high end products to offset against the intense medical side of life whilst going through cancer treatment. The deliveries started and have just kept on going. My family and friends have stepped up to the mark to help me compile some fab hampers of goodies for everyone.”

Pinderfields chemotherapy patient, Sherine, was inspired to make the gruelling experience of cancer treatment a little more bearable when she herself received a bag of treats at Pinderfields. Despite weekly treatments, regular tests and hospital admissions, Sherine contacted national and regional businesses calling on their support to provide products.

After enlisting the help of some close friends to help pack the bags, Sherine has personally delivered nearly 200 bags to the hospital nurses who will ensure that male and female cancer patients will receive a bespoke luxury hamper bulging with hand-picked products from artisan mints to luxurious blankets to protect against chills.