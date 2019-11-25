People of Castleford enjoy a magical evening at town's Chirstmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of people gathered in Castleford to see the town transformed into a winter wonderland at the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Crowds enjoyed live stage performances, entertainment from Ridings FM, Santa's grotto, funfair rides and market stalls before the switch on .

Everyone thought it was a magical evening, and it really was, the weather stayed dry and the entertainment was just fantastic.

The main stage saw performances from Lindsey Farrow, Pro Dance and Ridings FMs Time to Shine Winner, 13 year old Madeline Isherwood and many more.

And at 6pm, Castleford Tigers players were joined on the main stage by councillors Richard Forster and Jacquie Speight and children from Lock Lane - to press the button and light up the town.

Coun Richard Forster said: “What a fantastic event, it was so well supported by the town’s people.

“The atmosphere was just tremendous, especially in the library, there were family activities on all three floors.

Santa asks the children if they've been good this year.

