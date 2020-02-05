This spring will see the return of the UK’s muddiest fundraising event for little ones – Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

Created in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) in 2017, to date the annual family fundraiser has seen over 500,000 children from across the UK take part, raising an incredible £622,000 for Save the Children’s lifesaving work.

Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children returns this spring

Between the May 11 and 17, nurseries, early years groups, families and children up and down the country are being encouraged to take part in a Muddy Puddle Walk to raise money for the international children’s charity.

Organising a Muddy Puddle Walk is a great way for your little ones to explore the world around them and jump in muddy puddles, just like eOne’s Peppa Pig, for a worthy cause.

Whether you splash in puddles along a trail at the park or get creative and make your own puddles indoors from paper and foil – your Muddy Puddle Walk will be a fun day to spend together that littles ones won’t forget. Raise funds in the way that suits you – help walkers get sponsored for their walk, ask for a donation to take part or even bake Muddy Puddle cupcakes to sell on the day!

And there’s more. If you and your team of Muddy Puddle Walkers make a real splash and raise £150 or more for Save the Children, you could receive one of hundreds of fantastic Peppa Prizes!

The money you raise will help Save the Children’s work in the UK and around the world, to make sure children stay safe, healthy and keep learning, so they can become who they want to be.

Gemma Sherrington, Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Save the Children, said: “We hope everyone will get outside this Spring, come rain or shine, and help raise much needed funds for Save the Children. It’s so easy to take part and it’s the perfect excuse to explore the outdoors with your little ones.

"By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig and raising money for Save the Children you can help give children a brighter future.”

By taking part in a Muddy Puddle Walk and raising money for Save the Children, you can help vulnerable children around the world have a safe place to play and learn.

Sign up now at MuddyPuddleWalk.org for your free Muddy Puddle Walk Fundraising Pack full of fun Peppa Pig inspired activities to help you get started – with tips for great walks indoors and out, fundraising ideas, fun activities to get your walkers ready for the big day and at the end of the walk, there’s a free Peppa Pig sticker reward for every child.

The fundraising pack will also explain what life is like for children in different countries, helping them see how they are making a difference through supporting Save the Children.