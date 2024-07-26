Paw-ty time: One of Yorkshire's first indoor dog enrichment centres to open in Wakefield next week
Jolly Barks and Play, will be open to all four-legged friends, and their owner,s who are looking for a safe and secure environment to play.
The indoor dog park, which is based at Headway Business Park and opens next Monday, July 29, will allow dogs and their owners to book private slots and hire out the venue, meaning they can come in and out at whatever time is best for them.
Inspired by their own dogs, owners Fran Beever and Lisa Chothia, decided to open the centre after realising there was nothing like this across the region.
Owner and qualified dog trainer, Fran Beever said: “It’s just something so different, and there’s nothing else like this in Yorkshire.
"As dog owners we always needed a space like this that wasn’t hours away so we thought we’d create this one.”
The park features a variety of dog toys and games, that will change each month to prevent familiarity.
Fran continued: "Dogs have more fun and they get that mental enrichment from playing games, so an area like this is perfect.
“Dogs who may be nervous or overreactive around other dogs can also build more confidence in their own space and get the mental stimulation they need.
"And, with it being indoors, it really is the perfect safe space all year round – no matter the weather.”
To find out more, or to book a slot, visit: https://www.supersaas.co.uk/schedule/JollyBarksandPlay/venue
