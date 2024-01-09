RSPCA at 200: More than 10,000 animals rehomed by the RSPCA Wakefield and Halifax branches in the last decade

The RSPCA has revealed it has found loving new homes for more than 10,000 animals across the last decade in West Yorkshire.

The charity, which began in 1824, shared the impressive rehoming figures to mark its 200th birthday in 2024.

And, as the RSPCA enters its landmark anniversary year, the charity wants to inspire a one million-strong movement for animals with the aim to "create a better world for every animal".

Today, West Yorkshire is home to two independent RSPCA branches - RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District and RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District - who rehabilitate and rehome rescued animals, ranging from cats and dogs to small furries like hamsters and guinea pigs.

The latest figures from the RSPCA show that in the 10 years up until the end of 2022, these centres have found new homes for 10,318 animals.

Nationally, the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 thanks to its network of 140 branches - which equates to 111 animals every day.

But the RSPCA was forced to launch an urgent appeal last year after facing what it described as its “largest rehoming challenge in years”.

Rescue centres and branches were reported as being “full to bursting” with unwanted animals as more come into care than are being adopted.

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever.

“In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”