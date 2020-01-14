Pictures from the past: Pontefract and the surrounding towns through time

Can you spot anyone you know? Can you put names to unknown places? Let us know. Email: olivia.hale@jpimedia.co.uk

1. Supernatural Darrington author, Tom Cunniff, pictured in 1985. He wrote a series of books based on supernatural encounters in Pontefract JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tea break A couple pictured in the late 1980s visiting Cromwells Tea Rooms in Mauds Yard, Pontefract. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Rovers One of the Featherstone Rovers intermediate sides of 1946. On the front row third from the left, is MP Geoffry Lofthouse. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Bridge John Carr's old bridge standing in Ferrybridge JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more