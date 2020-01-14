Tell us if you recognise any people or places in these photos. Email olivia.hale@jpimedia.co.uk

Pictures from the past: Pontefract and the surrounding towns through time

Today we're going back in time to show you how the Five Towns have changed over the years...

Can you spot anyone you know? Can you put names to unknown places? Let us know. Email: olivia.hale@jpimedia.co.uk

Darrington author, Tom Cunniff, pictured in 1985. He wrote a series of books based on supernatural encounters in Pontefract

1. Supernatural

A couple pictured in the late 1980s visiting Cromwells Tea Rooms in Mauds Yard, Pontefract.

2. Tea break

One of the Featherstone Rovers intermediate sides of 1946. On the front row third from the left, is MP Geoffry Lofthouse.

3. Rovers

John Carr's old bridge standing in Ferrybridge

4. Bridge

