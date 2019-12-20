With the countdown to Christmas Day looming, DVLA is today reminding people still looking for a gift for their loved one that it’s never too late to pick up the perfect personalised registration online.

Last year over 600 people bought a personalised registration from DVLA between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with 90 of those purchasing on Christmas Day before 9am.

Plating up for Christmas - it's never too late to pick up that personalised number plate

DVLA sold more than 32,000 personalised registrations between December 1 and 25 in 2018.

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: "With millions of registrations available to suit all tastes, and with prices starting at £250, there’s still time to find that perfect present - even if it is on Christmas morning."

A personalised registration with the person’s name may be the ideal gift as three out of four motorists said they would prefer a registration that bears their name.

The top three search terms on the DVLA Personalised Registrations website are currently ‘Sam’, ‘Dan’ and ‘Tom’, but no matter what a person is called they can search for their ideal personalised registration online.

