Pontefract annual Lantern Festival sees its 'biggest crowd yet'

Lanterns lit up a dark winter's night at Pontefract Castle.

Hundreds of people helped brighten up a cold Saturday night during the town's annual lantern festival and parade.

The Valley Gardens transformed into a 'magical wonderland' with lanterns hanging from branches and lights along the paths

Organised by the Pontefract Lioness Club the eighth event had a carnival atmosphere.

Karen Heywood from the Club said: “We were very proud of this event which was attended by our biggest ever crowd."

Starting at 7pm the parade was lead by the Leeds Samba band who lead the march through the Town Centre and into Friarwood Valley Gardens.

And people followed the musicians lighting up the town with their homemade lanterns, crowd favourites were the animal lanterns, including one shaped like a panda and one like a bat.

Visitors brought their lights, glow sticks and homemade lanterns to light up the night as they followed the parade through the town.

Karen said: “The gardens had been transformed into a magical wonderland with lanterns hanging from branches and lights along the paths.

"The Samba Band really created a carnival atmosphere throughout the parade and once again as they played while the parade entered the gardens.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended the event and made it the success it was.

“The lanterns that everyone had were amazing and it was great to see the hard work people had put in both at home and at the lantern making workshops come to life on the night.

“On behalf of the Club I would also like to thank all our stall holders and sponsors and partners for their continued support, I can’t wait to be a part of this event again in 2020.”

Paul Cartwright, Pontefract Civic Society chair, said: "The event just gets bigger and better, with a great community feel, creative people coming together to make people smile."