Pontefract Civic Society will premiere home brewed beer to celebrate 50th birthday

A special beer is being brewed to help celebrate Pontefract Civic Society's 50th birthday.

Formed in 1969, Pontefract Civic Society is responsible for promoting and supporting the well-being and heritage of the town.

The Civic 5X logo to be displayed on the tap handle

Dean Smith, landlord of Pontefract’s Tap and Barrel pub and Mark Seaman, director at Revolutions Brewing Company, based in Castleford, have both been heavily involved in creating the new tipple, Civic 5X.

Phil Cook, Civic Society vice chair said: “By working in partnership with Dean and Mark, it’s been great to bring out a beer to celebrate our 50th Anniversary.

“We’re thankful to the local independent pubs who’ve agreed to stock a barrel.

“Stocks will be limited, but we hope you enjoy the ale to commemorate this special anniversary”.

Civic 5X will be available at the Tap and Barrel, Robin Hood, Hope and Anchor, The Carleton and The Old Grocers.

Mark Seaman said: “Civic 5X is a traditional extra special bitter. We felt this was a perfect style of beer to reflect the 50 year history of the Pontefract Civic Society, reflecting both tradition and localism.

“Made with malt from Fawcetts of Castleford and using British hops, what better way to raise a glass to the work of the Society.”

A launch event will be held on Wednesday, September 24 at the Tap and Barrel at 7.30pm, to which all welcome.

Let the Civic Society know you are attending here: Pontefract Civic Society or contact: info@pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk