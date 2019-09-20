'Pontefract is a hidden gem' - Airbnb to offer free night's stay in West Yorkshire town

Airbnb is offering tourists a free night in Pontefract as part of a campaign to rediscover the nation's "hidden gems".

The travel platform is offering to cover the cost of one night's stay in the town, after more than 14,200 people voted to include the town in the list of destinations.

The First Night On Us campaign promises to "champion the historic market town, encouraging domestic travellers to rediscover the UK with affordable staycations".

Pontefract is one of six locations to have been selected for the campaign, which launches today.

In their description of the town, Airbnb write: "If castles and sweets are your thing, then Pontefract is the town for you. This market town in west Yorkshire is steeped in history, and is the birthplace of liquorice itself. Its local pubs and cobbled streets make a characterful backdrop for a short getaway."

It is hoped that First Night On Us will spread the economic benefits of tourism to destinations less travelled.

Patrick Robinson, Airbnb, Campaign and Policy Director, EMEA, said: “Our community of hosts and guests help to spread the economic benefits of tourism beyond the traditional hotspots, and we want to help more domestic travellers discover, stay in and explore the nation’s hidden gems, while putting money directly in the pockets of more local families, businesses and communities across the UK.”

In total, 180 coupons will be released on Thursday, October 17, offering visitors a free night's stay in Pontefract.

Coupons entitle visitors to up to £150 off their first night’s stay, when they book at least a two night stay in local accommodation on the Airbnb platform and the stay starts by 30 December 2019.

Other destinations included in the campaign include Callander, Scotland, Cushendun, Northern Ireland, Pwllheli, Wales, Appleby-in-Westmorland, England and Croyde, England.Cllr Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are delighted that Pontefract has been selected for this new Airbnb campaign.

“There are so many things to see and do in Pontefract and we are delighted that the castle was recently taken off the Historic England ‘at risk’ register, after a £5million conservation project was completed.

“It would be fantastic to bring more visitors to the area and show off our wonderful district.”

For more information, or to claim your coupon, visit www.airbnb.com/firstnight.