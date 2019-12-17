Pontefract School children plant trees to save the planet

Staff, parents and pupils from Kirk Smeaton C of E Primary School held a tree planting party.

The project was part of The Woodland Trust campaign to save the planet, known as #BigClimateFightBack.

The Woodland Trust offers two opportunities a year for schools to apply for free trees to plant in their outdoor area.

The children have been planning the event since their application was accepted by the Woodland Trust in September.

When the children arrived to plant their trees on last Wednesday, there was a tool station, sapling collection area, leaf craft activities and wooden label making.

Families came down to observe and help their children plant the trees, with a wooden cookie to let people know which sapling was planted by who.

There was also a leaf printing bunting and a refreshment stall, organised by the children’s parents.

The chosen site was measured and the Woodland Trust gave advice on where the saplings should be planted.

Each family planted their own sapling and in total 90 trees were planted and £85 was raised for a new wormery.

Beth Hursthouse, Acting Head Teacher of the school said "It was such a privilege to see members of the community working with parents, children and staff to share in such a positive experience of tree planting and embracing the beauty of the outdoor environment - despite the chilly temperatures!

“As the day drew to a close, the sense of community cohesion and shared values had blossomed even further.

“Now our pupils will be able to watch their tree grow with them over the coming years, acting as an important reminder of the positive impact their generation can and will have on our precious environment."

The children each received certificates for their hard work and will be able to observe their trees grow over time.