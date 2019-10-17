Pontefract 'still needs affordable homes', WDH says after plans rejected

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) has said Pontefract still needs affordable homes, after its plans for an estate in the town were rejected.

The organisation, which is responsible for building and maintaining social housing in the area, were refused planning permission for a 22 home estate near Pontefract Tanshelf Station last week.

It followed objections from nearby bus company Poppleton's, who said the sound of their vehicle's engines and horns would make life miserable for the estate's residents.

WDH had initially applied for permission to build 28 homes, but were then asked to downsize.

The organisation has yet to decide what it will do after the ruling at last Thursday's meeting, which no-one from WDH attended.

It could appeal the decision, or submit a new application for homes.

In a response to being refused planning permission, Sue Young, WDH's director of development said: "We followed Wakefield Council’s planning advice to amend the scheme proposal in response to the concerns raised around noise, but these efforts were still not supported by the council.

"We are considering our options in relation to the future of this site but feel that there is still a need for affordable homes in Pontefract."

Local Democracy Reporting Service