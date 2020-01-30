PROPERTY: Corner plot home in a great location with potential for further development of land

10 Woodthorpe Lane, Sandal, WF2 6JH - £600,000

This five-bedroom detached house is within a generous sized corner plot within the heart of Sandal.

A comfortable family home with three floors, it offers plenty of space for family life.

An entrance hall leads through into a central reception hall, and from here there is the main living room, featuring large French windows that lead out to the garden, and a study.

A separate dining room with French doors through to the rear garden, also has an archway linking the adjoining breakfasting kitchen.

This is serviced by a separate utility room and a pantry.

A side entrance porch provides an entrance from the car port .

Upstairs are three well proportioned double bedrooms served by two separate modern shower rooms and a single toilet facility.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

The property stands on a well-proportioned plot extending to 0.35 acres, or 0.14 hectares, with scope for further development subject to the necessary statutory consents.

Sandal has shops, schools and many other facilities close by, with Wakefield Golf Club and Pugneys wildlife reserve within walking distance.

Richard Kendall estate agents

01924 291294