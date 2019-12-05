PROPERTY: Grand five-bedroom family home that’s near to Nostell Priory

Josian House, Manor Farm Lane, Wragby, £625,000

A grand and very spacious detached five-bedroom family home which was individually designed by the current owners and is set on the fringe of this highly sought after conservation village close to Nostell Priory.

An entrance hall opens into a central reception hall with a guest WC to the rear.

The main living room is of truly grand proportions and features a focal point Inglenook-style brick fireplace with a wood burning stove. There is a separate dining room that leads through into a good-sized kitchen with a lovely adjoining family area to the front. There is an attached oversized double garage, which can also be accessed via the kitchen.

To the first floor, the master bedroom and bedroom four are served by a joint en suite shower room/WC whilst two further double bedrooms are served by the family bathroom/WC.

To the second floor, there is a fifth bedroom with its own separate bathroom. The house has a broad stone paved driveway leading up to the garage and around to the front of the house, providing ample off street parking if required.

To the rear of the house is a further garden, again with stone paved seating areas, lawn and a vegetable patch.

Richard Kendall estate agents

01924 291294