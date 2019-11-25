PROPERTY: Newly converted barn with countryside views ready to move into

Manor Croft Barn, New Road, Old Snydale, WF7 6HB

£335,000

A superb opportunity to buy this newly completed barn conversion, enjoying a tucked away position with enviable open aspect views over adjoining countryside to the rear.

It is ready to move into and boasts three bedrooms, two reception rooms, en suite facilities to the master bedrooms, off-street parking and landscaped gardens.

The accommodation, which is doubled glazed and has gas central heating, briefly comprises entrance hall; large dual aspect living room; dining room; kitchen/breakfast room and downstairs WC.

To the first floor, the landing leads to three good sized bedrooms, the master with en suite shower room/WC and the main house bathroom with four-piece suite.

There are landscaped gardens to the front, side and rear, being primarily laid to lawn with Indian stone patio seating areas taking full advantage of the open aspect over adjoining countryside.

A pebbled driveway provides off-street parking for two vehicles.

The property is situated within the sought after, rural village of Old Snydale which is within easy reach of a range of amenities including local shops, schools, bus routes and easy access to the motorway network.

