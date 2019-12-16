PROPERTY: Three-bedroom period semi-detached house in Castleford

178 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EU - £195,000

This is a superb three-bedroom period semi- detached house which is close to local amenities including shops and schools and within walking distance to Castleford town centre .

Also close by are road and rail links for those wishing to commute.

The property is well appointed throughout to a high standard and briefly comprises of an entrance hall, living room, separate dining room with modern fitted kitchen and utility/storage off.

To complete the ground floor there is a downstairs WC.

To the first floor, off the landing, there is access to three generous-sized bedrooms with built -in wardrobes and drawers.

The master bedroom has access to a shower room/dressing room. Off the landing there is also the main house shower room/WC.

To the front there is pedestrian gate and walled boundaries, block paving with mature plants and shrubs and access to the side of the house with a gate.

The rear garden has a patio seating area with steps leading to a lower tier, which is primarily laid to lawn with wall, hedge and fence boundaries and planted with mature plants and shrubs.