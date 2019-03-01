Could this spacious family home in Criggletstone be for you?

Enjoying a backwater location, just off Bretton Lane, is this superbly appointed and substantial five bedroom executive detached family home completed in 1999 for the current owner.

Set within generous size private and enclosed grounds extending to just approximately 0.65 of an acre, the versatile accommodation comprises of entrance porch, reception hallway, downstairs WC, spacious lounge, formal dining room, sitting room, office, open plan L-shaped kitchen diner with a large utility room off, and attached double garage. A staircase leads to the first floor galleried landing with doors off to five substantial double bedrooms, the master with modern fitted en suite shower room and a large house bathroom/WC. Accessed via a private road with gated access leading onto the gravelled driveway providing ample off road parking for several vehicles leading to the double attached brick built garage with twin electronically operated up and over doors. A good-size lawned garden to the front well stocked with plants, trees and shrubs, whilst to the side there is a low maintenance flagged garden area ideal for al-fresco dining and to the rear there is a large lawned garden, privately enclosed and incorporating a flagged patio area.

Wakefield property: Iorama Lodge

Situated within close proximity for local amenities including shops and schools, bus routes travelling to and from the city centre, easy access to the motorway network via Junction 39 of the M1, which is ideal for the commuter wishing to work or travel further afield.

In addition there is further potential to extend or perhaps create a self contained granny/teenage annex, subject to the necessary building regulations and planning permissions. Simply a fantastic family home, which truly deserves an early viewing to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer and also the grounds that lie within.

Contact Richard Kendall’s Wakefield office on 01924 291294 to arrange a viewing.