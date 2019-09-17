Rare opportunity to buy a home with style in a much sought-after part of Wakefield

This detached five-bedroomed family home has an individual stamp, as it was designed by the current vendors.

On the edge of a sought after conservation village close to Nostell Priory, the property enjoys far reaching views over farmland, and is offered for sale with no upward chain. An entrance and central reception hall lead to the main living room of sizeable proportions, with an Inglenook style brick fireplace and heavy wood burning stove. A separate dining room leads through to a good sized kitchen with adjoining family area to the front. The property also has an attached double garage, which can be accessed via the kitchen. To the first floor, the master bedroom and bedroom four share a joint en-suite shower room/w.c. while two further double bedrooms are served by the family bathroom/w.c. To the second floor, there is a fifth bedroom with its own bathroom.

Outside, the property has a broad stone paved driveway leading up to the garage and around to the front of the house, providing ample off street parking if required. To the rear of the house is a further garden, again with stone paved seating areas, lawns and a well designed vegetable patch.